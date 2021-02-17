Demi Rose Returns to Instagram With NSFW Photos of Herself Covered in Rose Petals for Valentine's

✖

Influencer and model, Demi Rose Mawby made her return to Instagram on Valentine's Sunday with a glowing post commemorating the lovely day, in which she was kissed by roses! The weekend post, which shows the 25-year-old posing nearly nude among the grasses and a brand new fiery hair color, marked her first in a week and generated plenty of love from fans.

Captioned "Cupid, draw down your bow," the post included a gallery of images showing Mawby posing near a tree amid a field of delicate white flowers. In the images, she was nude except for red rose petals that kept her covered. The post had people dubbing her the "angel of love" and "beautiful," with one person writing that the second image in the set, showing her near the large tree, "is so magical." In the comments section, another person wrote, "Valentine's goals," with somebody else adding, "You are Amazing! Beautiful. Stunning!"

The Sunday post likely came as a relief to fans, who had been worried after the model seemingly went off the grid. A prominent star on the social media platform, Mawby had gone nearly a full week without posting fresh content to her account, something that is unusual given her Instagram stardom and her posting past, as she typically posts every few days. As some noted, however, Mawby had still been active on the site, instead choosing to share updates to her Instagram Story, where she also revealed she had been MIA because "I have been having my hair lightened over the past week and it takes a lot of time to get it to the perfect shade. I can't wait to show you guys! God bless my super talented best friend [Faye Browne] for all of her patience and time caring for my hair to make it perfect."

Rose, who recently moved to Ibiza, boasts a massive Instagram following of 16 million people. She has amassed that large number in just a short period of time, revealing to the Daily Mail in a recent interview that she created her account as a teenager after a fake account of her emerged and quickly racked in thousands of followers. Since then, her star has only risen, and she quickly nabbed a modeling deal.

The 25-year-old typically fills her Instagram with stunning images of her travels, and, more recently, of the jaw-dropping scenery she enjoys now in Ibiza. Mawby also uses her account to spread positivity, recently revealing that she wants to put her platform "to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."