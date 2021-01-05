Demi Rose Is 'Pure as the Sea' in Dreamy Beach Images

✖

Demi Rose Mawby just brought some pretty magical vibes to Instagram. In her latest series of photos, the 25-year-old posed on the beach whilst donning a slip dress. As her fans even pointed out in the comments, her photoshoot looks like something straight out of a dream.

Mawby posted two photos on Instagram, both of which were captured by photographer Brett Russell and taken in Ibiza, Spain. While she hails from Birmingham, England, she has since moved to the Spanish locale (Mawby explained in an interview with the Evening Standard that she moved there during the coronavirus lockdown). In the snaps, the social media influencer can be seen taking a walk along the beach as the sun peaks through the clouds to showcase a stunning landscape. Since the stunning photos spoke for themselves, Mawby kept her caption for them short and sweet. She wrote, "As pure as the sea," along with a dove emoji.

Mawby's post comes shortly after she rang in the New Year by posting photos from a previous trip to Tanzania. Not only did she post some gorgeous shots, but she also reflected on the past year and noted that she is going to put her own happiness first as the world heads into 2021. Mawby wrote, alongside a series of photos captured by photographer Jay Rich, "New year, more knowledge, more strength. I love how far I have [come] and I’m so ready for what’s to come this next year. I love you guys so much. Wishing you all blessings."

In addition to posting several photos on her feed, Mawby also took to her Instagram Story to pen a lengthy message about being happy. The message read, in part, "To be happy is to stop feeling like a victim and become your destiny's author. It is to cross deserts, yet to be able to find an oasis in the depths of our soul. It is to thank God for every morning, for the miracle of life. Being happy is not being afraid of your feelings' It's to be able to talk about you. It is having the courage to hear a 'no.'" She concluded the statement by writing, "Never give up. Never give up on people who love you. Never give up on happiness, for life is an incredible show."