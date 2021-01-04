Demi Rose Soaks up the Sun in New Tracksuit Snap

✖

After spending 2020 traveling the world, British Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby is back home in Ibiza soaking up plenty of sun in 2021. Over the weekend, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a brand new picture with her followers. The image showed Rose wearing a boohooMAN tracksuit as she leaned back against a large rock, the photo cast in a golden hue from the sun.

The post was shared alongside a caption reading, "notice what light does to everything" and tagged the location as Ibiza, where Rose moved in 2020. She started the year in London but made the move after coronavirus-related lockdowns took a toll on her mental health. The new image had fans dubbing Rose a "goddess" and stating that she was "stunning" and "so beautiful and gorgeous."

The weekend's post marked Rose's second of the new year, with the model having welcomed in 2021 with a bathing suit-clad image in which she reflected on her hopes for the upcoming year. Shared Friday, the model wrote, "new year, more knowledge, more strength." She also reflected on 2020, writing that she loves "how far I have come and I'm so ready for what's to come this next year."

Rose continued to expand on her hopes and reflections in a post to her Instagram Story, sharing a widely circulated statement about happiness. The "Being Happy" message in part read, "being happy is not being afraid of your feelings' It's to be able to talk about you. It is having the courage to hear a 'no.'" It added, "never give up. Never give up on people who love you. Never give up on happiness, for life is an incredible show."

Although only a handful of days into the new year, Rose certainly seems to be taking that message to heart. A frequent social media poster, Rose has already shared several posts to Instagram, all of which seem to show her thoroughly enjoying life. On Sunday, she shared another sun-soaked image, this one showing her walking along an Ibiza beach in a dress and heels, the sun setting in the background. She shared the images alongside a message reading, "as pure as the sea."