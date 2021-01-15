Demi Rose Models Hot Pink Puffer Jacket in Latest Instagram Photo

Demi Rose Mawby is continuing to make waves on Instagram thanks to her jaw-dropping posts. The 25-year-old model, who boasts a 15.6 million following on the social media platform, making her one of the most influential women across social media, is keeping the posting momentum of 2020 going through 2021, sharing her latest snap, a gallery of her modeling a puffer jacket, on Wednesday.

In the photo, captioned, "Muñeca," Mawby modeled her apres-ski style in a cropped pink puffer jacket from Pretty Little Thing. Mawby was made an ambassador of the brand back in October, and she certainly sent fans clamoring to mirror the look, with the jacket nearly sold out. The 25-year-old wore nothing beneath the jacket and paired the ensemble with a fluffy white headband. Her hair was styled half-up twin pigtails. The post drew plenty of love from fans, who replied with fire emojis and rounds of "perfecto" and "beautiful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Mawby, of course, is no stranger to being showed with adoration from fans. The 25-year-old boasts an impressive following, and each of her posts typically enjoys an overwhelming amount of fanfare. Recently speaking with the Daily Mail, Mawby opened up about how she shot to stardom at the age of 14, explaining that she was "bullied in school, I wanted to make friends outside of it so I ended up spending a lot of time online." Mawby said she found her calling when "MySpace came around," experiencing her first taste of fame when someone created a fake Instagram profile of her and shared pictures of her on the beach. The profile amassed 3,000 followers, with Mawby admitting she was "really envious." It prompted her to create her own Instagram account, with Mawby later signing with a modelling agency and her career taking off. Addressing her large Instagram base in a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Mawby said "the popularity now just absolutely blows me away," adding that she "honestly can't believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."

Given the impressive nature of her posts, it comes as little surprise that Mawby has amassed such a large following. A frequent poster, her Instagram feed is filled with her adventures, including those in Ibiza, where she recently settled, as well as her globetrotting travels of 2020. Keep scrolling to see some of the model’s most jaw-dropping Instagram posts.