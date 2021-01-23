Demi Rose Is 'Untouchable' as She Embraces Curves With Furry Coat in Outdoor Photo

✖

British Instagram Influencer Demi Rose Mawby posted another eye-catching photo on Friday. The 25-year-old went topless under a big black coat, making sure it covered what was necessary to keep the photo within Instagram's safe-for-work guidelines. Mawby paired the coat with knee-high, snakeskin-style boots.

"Untouchable but you feel this," she wrote in the caption. She also tagged Pretty Little Things, the brand behind the thong she wore in the new picture. Mawby is a brand ambassador for the brand, which also posted a photo of her eating a banana while wearing their clothing on Saturday. Mawby shared the same pictures on her own Instagram page as well. As a testament to Mawby's incredible Instagram reach, her brown coat post racked up over 373,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Mawby's posts regularly eclipse 300,000 likes, which is no surprise for someone who has over 15.7 million Instagram followers. Mawby gained international attention when she briefly dated rapper Tyga, an ex-boyfriend of fellow Instagram star Kylie Jenner. In a 2016 interview with The Sun, Mawby said she was always popular on social media, daying back to her time on MySpace. She also spent time in the U.S. to start her career in lingerie modeling and was signed to the infamous Taz's Angels publicity group.

"I’ve had Instagram since I was 18. Posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2 million now," Mawby told The Sun at the time. “In school, I was quite popular on MySpace, and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognizing me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it.”

Taz's Angels was allegedly an escort service that started in Miami and gained a following on social media. Mawby insisted it was not an escort service, but she left the group by December 2016. "No, it was never like that at all. Not an escort agency at all. We were hosting clubs and having fun. Just being popular on social media and showing people a bit of our life," she told The Sun. “The Taz’s Angels is still happening but I’m just not a part of it anymore."

Rose was born in Birmingham, England, but now calls the Spanish island Ibiza home. She moved there during the first coronavirus lockdown in London to help her mental health. "I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made," she told the Evening Standard last year. "I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work."