Valerie Bertinelli Injured While Filming New Project

Valerie Bertinelli experienced an unexpected mishap during the production of her latest venture, sharing details of the incident through social media. The actress, who recently joined The Drew Barrymore Show as a lifestyle expert, revealed she sustained injuries after stumbling on set.

“I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault,” Bertinelli posted on Instagram. “I’ve been working on a really fun new project that I can’t wait to tell you about and this is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your a— in front of the crew. And the whole audience.”

The incident occurs during a period of significant personal transformation for the 64-year-old actress. In recent months, Bertinelli has openly discussed her journey toward improved well-being, including her decision to embrace sobriety. “I actually think a lot of it has to do with aging. I think the older you get, the less you really want to really be putting that in your body. I mean, anybody can do whatever the heck they want, but I feel better,” she explained to People magazine.

Her sobriety announcement in July, marking six months since participating in “Dry January,” garnered substantial support from fans. “I don’t miss it because I don’t miss how it actually made me feel either after having it or the next day,” she noted to the outlet. When followers inquired about her motivation for the lifestyle change, Bertinelli responded with characteristic humor: “Why not?” The announcement prompted supportive responses from followers, including one who described sobriety as the “best decision ever” after nearly three years, while another commented they “feel dramatically better” despite not being “a huge drinker.”

Beyond her sobriety journey, Bertinelli has been candid about other health challenges, particularly regarding menopause and post-menopausal mental health. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she shared her experiences with symptoms including brain fog, which affected her work on Hot in Cleveland.

“Oh, I’m menodead,” she joked about her current status, adding that her perimenopause and menopause symptoms lasted for “about 10 or 12 years.” She described the past eight years as “the most challenging, difficult, heartbreaking” of her life, though she now reports feeling “high on life” after implementing various positive changes, including her relationship with boyfriend Mike Goodnough.

“I think it’s important to really not numb emotional pain,” Bertinelli reflected on her current approach to well-being. “Emotions are information. When I decided to really question why I was having a certain emotion, I was able to—most of the time—walk through it and get to the other side.” She now says she “naturally hum[s] at happy.”