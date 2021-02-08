Demi Rose Is 'Glowing From the Inside out' in New Photos

✖

Instagram influencer and model Demi Rose Mawby is working to be her best self in 2021. Known for her frequent Instagram posts, the 25-year-old used her platform over the weekend to promote a juice cleanse that has her "glowing from the inside out" in a sultry post flaunting her hourglass figure that ignited the comments.

Shared Sunday, the post included a gallery of three images showing Mawby posing in a black bikini, her hair tossed back into a ponytail. In the images, Mawby struck several different poses, holding her ponytail above her head in one and smiling with her eyes closed in another. She said she was "glowing from the inside out" and "actually looking forward" to her latest juice cleanse. She said the weight-loss juice has not only helped her with "bloating & slimming down to my best," but has also helped her "feel super revitalized."

While the post may have been a promotion, many fans were simply focused on Mawby, the comments section of the post quickly filling with reactions. Several said the model was "gorgeous as always," with even more adding that she was absolutely "stunning." Somebody else said Mawby was "beautiful and perfect." Some, however, seemed to be left speechless, resorting to reacting via emojis.

Mawby has certainly made a name for herself on Instagram, where she boasts 15.9 million followers. She first created her account after someone created a fake Instagram profile of her and shared pictures of her on the beach. That profile amassed 3,000 followers and prompted Mawby to officially launch her own, official account, which quickly took off and even landed her a deal with a modelling agency. Her following has only grown since then, with Mawby admitting when speaking with the Evening Standard in 2020 that "the popularity now just absolutely blows me away." She told the outlet she "honestly can't believe it."

With her large following, Mawby is hoping to do some good and spread positivity into the world. She credited her millions of followers for making her feel like "now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing." Mawby, who lost both of her parents within the span of a year, said her "hope is if I can inspire people by talking about grief, they can relate to me and I can help them get through the dark times."