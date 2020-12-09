Demi Rose Channels 'Neverending Story's Empress in Sandy New Photo

✖

Demi Rose is living in a fantasyland in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old British model, who has been wowing her followers with her recent posts from the sunny Maldives, took to the social media platform to embrace her inner empress. Shared with her 15.3 million followers Tuesday, Rose channeled The Childlike Empress from the 1984 fantasy film The Neverending Story.

In the image, Rose donned white as she posed on the beach, accessorizing the outfit with a glitzy headpiece. The ensemble evoked the one that the Empress, also known as the Golden Eyed Commander of Wishes or Moon Child, wore in the popular '80s film. She captioned the snapshot, "hope you're all having an amazing day." Fans were quick to comment, with one writing that Rose was "literally an angel sent from the heavens above." Another asked, "how could someone be this amazing?" Others simply reacted in awe, writing that Rose looked "stunning" and "absolutely adorable and charming," with somebody else adding that she was a "goddess."

Although the Tuesday post was tagged at The Neverending Story, Rose seems to be spending her days in Kenya at the moment. On that same day, the model shared several posts to her Instagram Story showing that she and a group of friends arrived in Nairobi, Kenya's capital city. She certainly seems to be enjoying her trip and getting in touch with nature, because she shared several videos of herself feeding the giraffes roaming the grounds of the resort she is staying at, as well as videos of other animals she has since encountered.

Her Kenya trip marks just the latest Rose has embarked on in 2020 and follows her move to Ibiza and her recent trip to the Maldives, which she documented on Instagram. The model recently revealed that she was inspired to pack her things and go while struggling with her mental health during coronavirus-related lockdowns in London. During that time, Rose, who lost her father Barrie Mawby at the end of 2018 followed by the death of her mother, Christine, in June 2019, said she experienced "up and down days." Opening up about her mental health to the Evening Standard, she said that her "mental health really did get the better of" her, and so she "made a decision to move to Ibiza," which she said "was one of the best choices I ever made."

The model certainly seems to be enjoying life at the moment, and she has plenty to celebrate. Aside from traveling the world, she recently announced that her first edit for Pretty Little Thing, the fashion line she became a brand ambassador for in October. Rose said that "it was so important for me to curate a collection that has all women feeling amazing and confident."