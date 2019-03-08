Demi Lovato Treats Herself to Gorgeous Gift Full of Inspirational Messages After Henry Levy Split

Demi Lovato is showering herself in love following her reported split from boyfriend Henry Levy.

On Thursday, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of a bouquet of pink and white roses she had delivered to her own doorstep, “cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers… #selflove.”

The floral arrangement also came with a heartfelt card with an equally inspiring message reading, “You’re beautiful, you’re loved and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life.”

The showing of self-love came just one day after news broke that she and her boyfriend of four months had decided to call it quits. The former couple had first been linked last November more than three months after she was hospitalized following a drug overdose, after they were spotted grabbing a meal together Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. The following night, they were seen getting coffee together.

Just a month later, Levy made their relationship Instagram official when he shared a photo of himself kissing Lovato on a private jet. The post came just days after the two had been spotted locking lips outside Nobu restaurant in Malibu before leaving in the same car.

Although Lovato had felt “comfortable with Henry because she doesn’t have to hide her past and can be honest with him about her addiction and recovery,” a source who spoke to E! News suggested that they decided to go their separate ways because their relationship was progressing faster than either of them were prepared for.

“Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself and her health. Demi felt distracted and overwhelmed, and wanted to take a breather and truly get healthy,” the source said.

The source added that the “Skyscraper” singer is choosing to focus on her sobriety, her emotional and physical wellbeing, and new music.

“She is surrounding herself with the most positive friends and influences,” the source added. “She is perfectly fine with cutting anyone out of her life that doesn’t support her sobriety 100 percent. She takes this extremely seriously and is committed all the way.”

Lovato had re-entered treatment after she suffered an overdose in July which required a two-week hospitalization. In January, she celebrated six months of sobriety, calling it the “best day ever.”