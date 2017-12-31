Demi Lovato Revisits Her Striped Swimsuit for More Revealing Selfie

Just when you thought Demi Lovato couldn’t step her swimsuit selfie game up any more…

The pop singer shared a cheeky mirror selfie in a striped one-piece with fans on her Instagram stories Saturday, showing off a bit of booty as well as her shoulder tattoo in what appears to be her closet.

The X Factor alum previously posted a sultry front shot in the same suit Wednesday, showing off quite a bit of cleavage in the plunging number.

“In [love] with this bathing suit,” she captioned the shot, explaining the numerous selfies in the outfit.

The Confident songstress has been open about her struggles with her eating disorders and drug addiction both on social media and in her her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

“Food is still the biggest challenge in my life and it controls,” she said. “I don’t want to give it the power to say it controls my every thought, but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about. Body image, what I’m going to eat next, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I didn’t eat. It’s just constant.”

She spent time in a rehabilitation facility in 2012 and began making healthier choices, but her 2016 breakup with actor Wilmer Valderrama after six years of dating derailed her forward progress.

“When I was in a relationship with Wilmer I went three years without purging and when we broke up that’s one of the first things I did,” she said. “The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed.”

More than a year after the breakup, the singer said she finds healing in working out.

“The gym really helps and I know that I would be in a very dark place without it,” she admitted. “Anytime I’m able to take my mind off of any of my addictions, it’s very beneficial to me. Working out is a form of meditation for me because I’m not focused on anything in my head. It can transport you to a totally different place.”

