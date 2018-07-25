Demi Lovato Reportedly ‘Stable’ After Being Hospitalized for Apparent Overdose

Update: Demi Lovato’s aunt says the singer is “awake and responsive, The Blast reports.

Original: Good news for Demi Lovato. A source told PEOPLE Tuesday that the 25-year-old star is “OK and stable” after being rushed to the hospital for a reported overdose earlier in the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pop star was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious and revived by Narcan at her home in Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. PEOPLE independently confirmed there was a police and fire department response to Lovato’s house.

“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” a Los Angeles Police Department rep told the outlet.

Lovato was well known for being open about her substance abuse and mental health issues, and had been proudly six years sober from cocaine addiction until just recently.

In her song “Sober,” released at the end of June, however, Lovato revealed she had relapsed.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Stars who have crossed paths with Lovato in the past were quick to offer up their support for the singer.

“I love u [Demi Lovato]” Ariana Grande tweeted soon after the news broke.

Ellen DeGeneres likewise wrote, “I love [Demi Lovato] so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Country star Brad Paisley, who collaborated with Lovato on the 2016 single “Without a Fight,” also tweeted, “My friend [Demi Lovato] is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

Sending our best thoughts to Lovato right now!

Photo Credit: Instagram / Demi Lovato