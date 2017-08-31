Demi Lovato Slays the Red Carpet in Sheer Top

Demi Lovato stepped out at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night in a long-sleeved sheer top and shared the stunning photos with her Instagram followers.

#SORRYNOTSORRY A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Seen on the MTV VMAs red carpet, Lovato is seen rocking a pair of sparkling gauchos and a sheer black top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lovato has had a busy weekend. In addition to her VMA appearance, she also sang the national anthem at the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight.

Recently, the pop star shared a surprising picture on social media when she posted a photo of her with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama. Even though they split one year ago, they are still good friends and not hiding it.

The two began dating back in 2010, but ended their relationship in June of last year. Afterward, Lovato was romantically linked to Luke Rockhold, a UFC fighter, before settling into a relationship with mixed martial arts fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos.

Lovato and Bomba supposedly had a good relationship, with Lovato once said in an interview, “I’m just having fun; you know? And my life is in a really good place right now. He makes me laugh.” But, the two split up recently.

While it seemed like Lovato and Valderrama were just casually enjoying each others’ company, there’s likely another reason they were spending time together.

The two actually have an animated film coming out soon that they perform in together. It’s titled Charming and explores the untold stories of Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. In an unforeseen twist, they all discover they are engaged to the same Prince Charming. After a fairy spills a large amount of charm dust on Charming, Prince Charming, led by the heroine Lenore, a woman who is incapable of love, must go on an epic journey to find his true, true love.

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix