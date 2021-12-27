Demi Lovato Shaves Their Head, Debuts Christmas Buzzcut

Demi Lovato has debuted a new Christmas buzzcut, revealing on Instagram that they recently shaved their head. In a new post, the Grammy-nominated singer is rocking a buzzcut and flashing some epic poses for the camera while standing in front of a snowy background. Lovato also shared a look at their new hairstyle in a since-expired Instagram Stories post, showing off a mirror selfie for their followers.

Earlier this year, Lovato premiered another new look, stepping out at the iHeartRadio Awards show and debuting an edgy mullet on the event’s red carpet runway. The singer showed up in a beautiful purple suit with a new hairstyle, letting it hang low in the back but keeping it short in the front. Lovato has had a similar style previously, but the new version was noticeably longer in the back. Lovato, who announced this year they are non-binary and use they/them pronouns, shared photos of the new look over on their Instagram page. Fans, friends, and followers praised the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer’s look, with one person writing, “LOVE this hair and makeup and outfit!!!!” Another fan gushed, “You were smoldering for the Godssss honey!! I love it!!” A third user commented, “iHeart this look!”

Lovato made the announcement about their pronoun change in May, explaining, “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering.” They later continued, “I will also be accepting if people slip and say ‘her/she’ because I know that being in my position, it’s going to take a while for people to get used to.” Lovato also stated that they “don’t claim to be an expert or spokesperson.”

Lovato went on to say, “I want people to understand that just because I’m non-binary doesn’t mean I’m not going to dress the way I want.” They also clarified, for any critics, that their announcement has nothing to do with fame or celebrity. “I could leave my career today. I’m still going to identify as non-binary tomorrow. For the first time in my life, I’m putting my well-being over my career. That’s the difference in somebody doing something for attention versus seeking your truth.”

Earlier this month, Lovato revealed another big personal change, telling her followers in an Instagram Stories post that she “no longer” supports her position on being “California sober.” This term refers to the practice of avoiding hard or drugs or illegal narcotics, but still drinking alcohol and using marijuana. “Sober sober is the only way to be,” Lovato added.