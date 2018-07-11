Demi Lovato Seemingly Shades Former Life Coach in Subtle Tweets

Demi Lovato may have bad blood with her life coach, seemingly publicly shading him on Twitter.

Lovatics are in a frenzy of speculation after Demi Lovato posted a tweet that seemingly alluded to a rift in her relationship with life coach Mike Bayer, who is also the CEO of CAST Centers, a treatment center co-owned by Lovato, and who Lovato unfollowed on Instagram in June.

Good luck on your blog. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 6, 2018

“Good luck on your blog,” the 25-year-old “I’m Not Sorry” singer tweeted just hours after Bayer posted a vlog in which he discussed his biggest pet peeves with celebrities.

“I worked in entertainment for many years being a life coach for a lot of different pop stars and actors, and my biggest pet peeve is when they use excuses because they call themselves ‘artists,’” Bayer said in the video. “I’m here today to explain to you that being an artist and being talented are two different things. To me being an artist is living your authentic life. I believe everyone out there is an artist.

“I think if somebody uses it as an excuse to be late, or insincere, or rude, or unapologetic, that’s not being an artist. That’s being a jerk. And you shouldn’t stand for that,” he added.

While Bayer did not name Lovato or any other celebrities, some of Lovato’s fans believed that he had been referencing Lovato in the vlog, with one fan commenting “good luck on your vlog” on the post. Lovato further fueled speculation that there was bad blood between herself and Bayer when she liked the comment and proceeded to like several more seemingly taking subtle digs at Bayer, including Ruby Rose’s gif of the Mean Girls “Burn Book.”

While Lovato has not publicly commented on whether or not there is a rift in her relationship with the CAST Centers CEO, a source close to the Tell Me You Love Me hitmaker revealed that the two have cut all communication in recent months.

“They are no longer in any communication, and haven’t been for over four months. Yes, Demi relapsed, but she doesn’t have any plans to include Mike in her sobriety,” the source told Us Weekly. “Demi was really beating herself up for relapsing, but is working the AA program again, and actively working the steps, something she hadn’t been doing while in sobriety with Mike.”

Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental illness, revealed in the June release of her new song “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.