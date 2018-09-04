Demi Lovato Selling House Where She Overdosed for $9.5 Million

More than a month after the overdose that resulted in Demi Lovato being hospitalized for nearly two weeks and currently booked into an out-of-state rehabilitation facility, the singer has listed the Hollywood Hills, California, home in which she was found unresponsive.

Lovato bought the home, which she’s listing at $9.495 million, in September 2016 for $8.3 million.

EXTERIOR

The four-bedroom, six bathroom home sits behind gates and has clear, unobstructed views of downtown Los Angeles all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Built in 1979, the 5,564 square-foot home boasts an upper club level and converted garage for entertaining guests aplenty.

BREATHTAKING VIEWS

Inside, the upper level living room offers beautiful views any time of the day, but especially of the blue Los Angeles sky at dusk. Modern, white furniture, floors, walls and ceilings give the room a minimalist feel while keeping things light and airy, sure not to distract from the view.

MASTER BEDROOM

The master bedroom features large windows peeking out onto the beautiful landscape as well as a connected sitting room and master bathroom, complete with dual walk-in closets and a large soaking tub.

Lovato was reportedly found unresponsive in her bed by a member of her team. Emergency crews responded and transported her to a hospital after she was revived with Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

KITCHEN

Downstairs in the spacious kitchen, an oversized marble island and matching marble countertops offer plenty of space and storage. The high-end appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows keep the house consistent with its minimalist feel throughout.

LIVING ROOM

Another living room offers floor-to-ceiling views while allowing the homeowner to curl up next to a cozy fire. Crisp lines and the vaulted ceiling and the light wood floors keep the home feeling modern and fit for an owner who loves to entertain.

UPPER BALCONY

A few feet higher, a barely-there balcony completes the living room with a large area perfect for sitting and enjoying the view offered by the larger-than-life window and the crystal-clear banister.

ENTERTAINMENT ROOM

Downstairs on the ground level, an entertainment room complete with a large TV continues seamlessly onto the patio and pool area, which also expands to a rotunda down the hill with its own spectacular view.

SKY LOUNGE

Perhaps the most stunning feature of the home, the upstairs, outdoor sky lounge terrace offers up tranquil views of the city and the stars.