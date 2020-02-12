Demi Lovato Reveals New Large Neck Tattoo Following Social Media Hiatus

Demi Lovato is opening up about the special meaning behind her newest ink. Just months after revealing the massive tattoo – a fallen angel being held up by three doves as its black wings shatter – the 27-year-old singer revealed to her fans that the “incredibly meaningful” neck tattoo represents her “spiritual awakening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 11, 2020 at 2:27pm PST

“I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by [Alessandro Capozzi],” she began the post. “Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding,” she continued.

“Alessandro – you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!!” she added. “Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back…ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well.”

Lovato had first shown off the ink, dubbed “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII,” back in December, with her tattoo artist, Capozzi, explaining that it represented a “rebirth of the spirit.”

“The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward,” he explained. “The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness.”

In the past few years, Lovato has been on a roller coaster of ups and downs, including a July 2018 overdose, after which she had the word “survivor” tattooed on her neck. After a months-long recovery, which included time spent in rehab, Lovato eventually returned to the spotlight not only with new music, but also with several new stages.

In January, Lovato made her first performance since her overdose, taking the stage at the Grammys with her new song “Anyone.” Just days later, she took the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV.