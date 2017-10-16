Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex Joe Jonas’ Engagement

Not everyone can be friendly with their exes, but then again, not everyone is as cool as Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas.

Shortly after the DNCE frontman announced his engagement to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, Lovato spread the love.

“HUGE CONGRATS!!!!!” the singer, 25, commented on Jonas’ Instagram post. “Sooooo happy for the both of you!!!!”

Lovato and Jonas became fast friends on the set of the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock, then dated for a beat before calling it quits in 2010 when Lovato went on tour with the Jonas Brothers. Lovato has remained close with Joe and his family — especially brother Nick, with whom she opened a record label, Safehouse Records, in 2015.

Last year, Lovato opened up about her fellow Disney channel alums transitioning into adulthood in the spotlight.

“I have respect for everybody who has been able to do that, and I’m really proud of everyone — especially Joe because of how well DNCE is doing. He deserves it,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

Jonas, 28, revealed his engagement to Turner, 21, on Sunday via Instagram. “She said yes,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of the two hand-in-hand with a sparkly engagement ring on Turner’s ring finger.

“Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl. He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him.”

The happy couple has been dating since December 2016. Earlier this summer, Turner started blushing during an Entertainment Tonight interview when asked about Jonas, joking that he was a “good accessory” to have with her during events.

As for Lovato’s love life, she recently told Extra at the premiere of her documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, that she is open to dating both men and women.

When asked about her preference to date both men and women, Lovato said, “That’s how I’ve always felt.”

She also revealed that she has signed up for multiple dating apps in the hopes of finding a “human connection.”

Last month, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was seen holding hands with DJ Lauren Abedini at Disneyland.

