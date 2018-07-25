Selena Gomez’s Mom Posts Demi Lovato Tribute After Apparent Overdose

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has spoken out in support of her daughter’s close friend Demi Lovato after an apparent drug overdose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday before noon after she was found unconscious, and reportedly revived with Narcan, a medication to counteract the effects of opioids.

Teefey took to Instagram Wednesday to share her feelings about Lovato’s incident, with a throwback photo from Gomez’s Sweet 16 birthday party.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16,” Teefey captioned a photo of her daughter and Lovato happily celebrating the occasion. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Gomez has so far remained silent on the incident, having last posted a slideshow of photos from her birthday celebration this weekend.

Teefey is not the only mother of a prominent pop star to step forward with support for Lovato, Entertainment Tonight reports. Ariana Grande’s mom, Joan Grande, also shared a touching message for Lovato, in which she revealed that the “Sober” singer was a source of supply when her son, Frankie Grande, was coping with addiction.

“She is a sweet, kind person, who has in my personal experience always shown love to everyone in my world,” she wrote. “She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety.. & as we know he just celebrated his ONE year.”

Lovato is currently recovering alongside her mother, Dianna De La Garza, who has stayed by her side since she was rushed to the hospital.

A source told the outlet that Lovato’s ex Wilmer Valderrama is also concerned about her health.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work,” a source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Ariana Grande was one of the first celebs to send well wishes to the pop star following the news, tweeting out “I love u [Demi Lovato]” Tuesday.

Lovato’s rep released a statement Tuesday evening, updating fans on the singer’s condition.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.