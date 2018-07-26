Demi Lovato Reached ‘Breaking Point’ Before Apparent Overdose, Source Says

Demi Lovato’s struggle with addiction “reached a breaking point” just before her apparent overdose.

The singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after she was found unconscious and revived with Narcan, a medication that counteracts the effects of opioids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being a celebrity and having her level of fame can be unbearable,” a source told Us Weekly. “She was so strong for such a long time and setting a great example for her fans, even though she had some rough patches along the way and throughout her journey before.”

News of Lovato’s hospitalization came one month after she revealed she had relapsed following six years of sobriety. The source told the outlet that the former Disney star’s “decision-making process got severely impaired” before the overdose.

“It hasn’t been that long or ongoing thing, but it’s been more recent that she started to feel this pressure,” the source explains. “She just caved and stopped caring, wanted to be herself, let go of all of those expectations and be free of everything and stopped taking care of herself.”

The source added that Lovato is “human” and the high expectations she set for herself “got to be too much.”

Lovato rose to fame on the Disney Channel series Sonny With a Chance and the Camp Rock movies. The “Stone Cold” singer first sought treatment for her eating disorder, cutting and substance abuse in 2010 following a physical altercation with a backup dancer.

The singer also reportedly fired her sober coach days before her recent overdose.

“She would only maintain sobriety for a few days at a time before relapsing,” one source said. “She refused to go back to treatment [before her overdose].”

As she recovers in the hospital, her family is reportedly already making plans for her to seek treatment in rehab.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Her family is going to do everything in their power to help get Demi back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab. She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side.”

“Demi has the love and support of her family,” the source continues. “Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don’t support a clean and sober future.”