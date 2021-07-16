Demi Lovato Posts Empowering Bathtub Selfie of Them in Their 'Purest Form'

✖

Demi Lovato has been exploring their identity in a major way lately, and they have been sharing the journey with their fans. The pop star recently came out as non-binary and now uses they/them pronouns, and they have opened up quite a bit about their quest to be more loving to themselves. Lovato shared a vulnerable selfie from their tub on social media, explaining that this was their "purest form."

"I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked," the "Cool for the Summer" singer explained. "Just me in my purest form. I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is."

Lovato debuted their new podcast in May, 4D With Demi Lovato, and revealed that they were non-binary in the premiere episode. Lovato began the podcast, produced by OBB Sound, on a "very personal" note, sharing they had been doing "some healing and self-reflective work" over the past year-and-a-half, and through that had the "revelation" that they identify as non-binary.

"With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering," they continued. Lovato understands it might be a bit of a transition for people right off the bat. "I will also be accepting if people slip and say 'her/she' because I know that being in my position, it's going to take a while for people to get used to," they explained, adding the disclaimer that they "don't claim to be an expert or spokesperson."

Lovato recently reiterated their patience with people misgendering them, acknowledging that it is a "huge transition" and they've long been in the public eye. "If you misgender me, that's okay," they wrote on social media, adding that they "accidentally misgender" themselves at times, too. Lovato said, "it's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life," and acknowledged that "it's difficult to remember sometimes." The singer continued, "as long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally," and added that they are grateful for fans' "effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."