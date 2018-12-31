Demi Lovato Says She Will ‘Never Take Another Day for Granted’ in Emotional Instagram Post

Demi Lovato says she will never take another day “for granted” as a difficult 2018 comes to an end.

On Monday, the singer shared a message with her fans on her Instagram Story, thanking everyone who supported her during a year that included a near-death experience.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones,” Lovato wrote. “Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me this year. God bless.”

In July, Lovato was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose at her home. She was found unconscious, and paramedics used Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, to revive her. The “Sober” singer then spent several months in rehab before she was seen in public in November.

A week after the overdose, Lovato published an open letter to fans on Instagram, thanking them for their prayers and support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote at the time. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Things have been looking up for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer during the holiday season. She took a break from her treatments to spend Christmas Day with her family, sharing footage on Instagram with her family’s dogs Bella and Bailey. The 26-year-old also included video of her siblings and mother opening Christmas gifts. In another video last week, she was seen kissing her new boyfriend, Henry Levy.

Lovato still has to deal with negative reports from tabloids, which she called out on Twitter on Dec. 21.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” she wrote. “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

She does plan on eventually telling the world “exactly what happened” on that day in July, but only when she is ready. Until then, the anonymous sources who speak out are “wrong,” Lovato wrote.

“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to,” she tweeted. “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”

Photo credit: Getty Images