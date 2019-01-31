Demi Lovato Honors Late Pet With Ankle Tattoo

Demi Lovato has honored the memory of her late pup Buddy, by getting an ankle tattoo of the pet’s face.

Along with the portrait of Buddy, the ink also features the words “Buddy was here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lovato shared a photo of the tattoo on her Instagram Stories thread, and thanked tattoo artist to the stars, Dr. Woo for inking her with it.

In addition to her new tattoo, Lovato also has an Instagram page dedicated to Buddy, where she shares photos and videos of her late friend.

The page name is “demisbuddy“, and the description reads, “This insta is dedicated to my little angel to remember all the beautiful, incredible moments with my little baby.”

View this post on Instagram 2 #TURNT fo dis shiiiiitttt A post shared by Buddy Lovato (@demisbuddy) on Jan 23, 2015 at 11:27pm PST

Lovato started the account in 2014, which was during her relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama.

The couple shared Buddy, but Lovato continued to care for him after they split in 2016.

View this post on Instagram My first post!!! 🐶 A post shared by Buddy Lovato (@demisbuddy) on Dec 17, 2014 at 9:10am PST

Her tattoo of Buddy is not Lovato’s only new ink, as she also recently got a tattoo of a rose on her finger to celebrate six months of sobriety.

Last summer the singer suffered a terrifying drug overdose that landed her in the hospital, and then prompted her to head to rehab to get treatment for her substance abuse struggles.

Following the harrowing ordeal, Lovato released a statement on the status of her well-being, and thanked her fans for their support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she said. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato added. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” the statement concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

With the frightening event behind her, Lovato is now looking to the future, and even reportedly plans to release new music this year.