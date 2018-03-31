Demi Lovato Cuts off All Her Hair, Reveals Photo

Demi Lovato has a new look!

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer took to Instagram Stories Thursday night to reveal a short, sleek bob hairdo, modeling her new look in a series of short clips.

The 25-year-old modeled her new ‘do in a black tank top and tan blouse, accessorizing her look with hoop earrings, a smoky eye and nude lip.

Lovato didn’t offer any explanation in the clip, which saw her tugging on her short hair as she gazed into the camera. She later shared a mirror selfie showing off her ‘do, which read, “Goodnight.”

Lovato is currently traveling the globe on her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, which sees the star change her hairstyle multiple times during her 90-minute set.

To achieve this feat, Lovato’s hairstylist Cesar Ramirez told HollywoodLife.com that he uses wigs on his star client during his show, something that will likely continue now that Lovato’s real hair is considerably shorter than it was previously.

“When planning Demi’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour, Demi expressed how she wanted to have multiple wardrobe changes — and the possibility of changing hair looks with her wardrobe,” Ramirez said. “I thought it would be an amazing visual that would help tell her story through the show.”

Along with doing so in her music, Lovato recently opened up in an interview with Dr. Phil in which she discussed her past alcohol and drug use as well as her suicidal thoughts, which she recalls dating back to when she was seven years old.

“The very first time that I was suicidal was when I was 7, and I had this fascination with death,” Lovato said. “I have experienced things that I’ve not talked about and that I don’t know if I ever will talk about. But at 7, I knew that if I were to take my own life that the pain would end.”

The singer later went through years of using drugs and alcohol, and is now recovered and has been sharing her story in an effort to help others.

“If I could tell anybody that’s thinking about taking their own life, is to reach out to people. Don’t hold it inside — don’t isolate. Reach out to people, whether it’s close friends, family,” she said. “If you feel like you don’t have anybody, look within yourself and try to find that resilience that will ultimately get you through whatever it is you’re going through. Every single person on this planet is worth life.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ddlovato