Demi Lovato Goes Blonde for Halloween in ‘Round 1’ Photo

Is Demi Lovato coming for the crown this Halloween? The singer stunned her followers Thursday when she showed off her “Round 1” costume as Marie Antoinette. “Halloween round 1…” she wrote on Instagram, giving her 74 million followers a little sneak peek at her impressive and elaborate makeover.

“I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine. glam team killed it [Etienne Ortega] & [Paul Norton].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo featured the singer dressed in a corseted minidress, with tons of lace, ruffles and massive blonde wig. Even Lovato’s makeup was on par with the era, as she over-powdered her face. She gave her authentic look a modern twist with a frosted blue eyeshadow and dramatic lashes.

Fans and famous friends of the singer took to the comments section to praise her first costume. With still plenty of time until Oct. 31, everyone was also waiting to see what other costumes she had in store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:05am PDT

“Gorgeeeeee,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote.

“You look SO GOOD,” one fan commented.

“DUDEE I SAW YOU AND I WAS LIKE “WHO THE HELL IS THIS AND WHY SHE LOOK LIKE DEMI” DAMN DEMI YOU KILLED IT,” another user mused.

“OMG!!! I WASN’T READY FOR THIS! YOU’RE A QUEEN BABYGIRL,” a fan account also commented.

“ESSSSS ur literally breaking all of our necks rn u snapped so hard,” another fan commented.

“Let them eat cake!!” another user wrote, referencing Marie Antoinette.

Lovato has kept fans entertained with her Halloween costume choices in the past, E! News first reported. She has dressed up as singer Selena Quintanilla when she wore a replica of her iconic plum jumpsuit from the music legend’s performance at the Houston Astrodome in Texas. She also had the best duo costume with her friend Nick Jonas when they went as Dorothy and Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

The singer’s stunning photos also came nearly a week after her SnapChat account was hacked, and started a link to a Discord server claiming to house nude photos of Lovato. She did not respond publicly to the hack, though Discord released a statement.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to illegal activity on our platform and take immediate action when we become aware of it,” a spokesperson for the company said in the statement released by Page Six. “We moved quickly yesterday to disable the link and stop access to the server as soon as we became aware of it.”