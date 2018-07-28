Demi Lovato Reportedly ‘Getting Better’ Amid Support From Family, Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato is reportedly “getting better” since she was hospitalized on Tuesday, and is surrounded by her family and her ex-boyfriend, actor Wilmer Valderrama.

Sources told E! News early Saturday that Lovato is resting comfortably and getting better with her whole family by her side. Valderrama is also by her side to share his support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former That ’70s Show star was seen at the hospital on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, reports Us Weekly. An insider told the magazine that Valderrama stayed long after other visitors left on Friday. TMZ also published photos of the NCIS actor arriving at Cedars-Sinai Thursday afternoon.

Lovato, 25, and Valderrama, 38, dated for almost six years before they split in June 2016. Since then, the two have remained close friends.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work,” a source close to Valderrama told Us Weekly. “He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time.”

Lovato was found unconscious in her home on Tuesday. Paramedics reportedly used Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, before taking her to the hospital.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” Lovato’s family said in a statement after news broke of her hospitalization.

Lovato has been open about her struggles with drug abuse and addiction, but was believed to have been sober for the past six years. In June, she surprised fans by admitting she relapsed in lyrics for her song “Sober.”

The “Cool For The Summer” singer’s family is reportedly “making plans” to check her into rehab after she is released from the hospital.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. “They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance.”

In the meantime, many of Lovato’s concerts have already been cancelled. She was scheduled to play Atlantic City Thursday, where fans gathered anyway to show their support. They sang an impromptu version of “Sober” outside the venue where she was supposed to perform.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images