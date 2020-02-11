Demi Lovato Follows Stunning Super Bowl Appearance With New Romance Rumor

Demi Lovato and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are sparking romance rumors after the two were seen going out on a date! The two were spotted leaving SoHo House in Hollywood, and while they may have left in their own cars, it didn’t seem like the night was going to come to an end after spending hours together inside the exclusive restaurant and bar. An eyewitness says the two spent hours together and didn’t leave “until the early morning.”

“They stayed all night and didn’t leave until the early morning,” they told E! News. “Machine Gun Kelly got the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car.”

“When they left, they didn’t say much of a goodbye because it looked like they were meeting up again. He followed her in his car close to her place and it seemed like the night would continue on from there,” the source added.

Lovato was sporting an all black outfit with black pants, a black top with a matching black blazer, while MGK rocked black pants with a white t-shirt.

Toward the end of last year, Lovato was linked with Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson. The two went back and forth on social media after Johnson was eliminated during Hannah Brown‘s season unexpectedly. “They did go on a date and it’s been going well,” a source explained to the outlet at the time. “They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.” However, it was short-lived. Fans still aren’t quite sure what happened between the two but they only lasted about a month.

“Demi and Mike’s fling has fizzled out and they aren’t seeing each other or texting like they were before,” a source told the entertainment outlet. “Noting happened, it just ran its course.”

Following her romance with Johnson, she moved on to Austin G. Wilson after sharing a few photos with fans following the 2019 American Music Awards. It’s no secret Lovato has struggled with substance abuse over the last several years and following her sobriety, she nearly overdosed before she was revived. Wilson had his struggles as well which gave the former pair a common ground. According to a source, Lovato felt that he was a good influence on her and a “positive light” to be around.

That was short-lived as well and now it appears she may be moving on with the rapper.