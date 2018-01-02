Demi Lovato Shows off Fit Figure While Modeling Her Workout Gear

Demi Lovato is no stranger to working on her fitness, and the singer has teamed up with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand of workout apparel once again to create a line of clothes aimed at helping customers look and feel good whether they’re hitting the gym or running errands.
To give fans a peek at her latest line, Lovato took to Instagram to share a promotional shot of herself modeling a pink ensemble, wearing a sports bra, matching leggings and coordinating sneakers as she sat on a couch cuddling with a pair of adorable pups.
“My FAVORITE #Demi4Fabletics collection yet!!” the singer wrote. “The full line is available now.”
The Fabletics Instagram account also shared a set of photos of Lovato modeling her line, with the singer showing off the pink ensemble as well as a black-and-white patterned bra and top and an all-black outfit complete with jacket.
#WorldsBestLeggings #Demi4Fabletics is back & better than ever! #yay2018 Even better…@ddlovato will be going LIVE on Facebook at 1pm EST to share her favorite pieces! Shop the new collection now, featuring: All NEW outfits, prints & colors High-performance looks SHOES! For the first time ever! Not a VIP? Signup today to get your first outfit for just $19! #linkinbio to get it now. Ps. We love you too Batman and Cinderella..
Lovato showed off her toned figure while performing at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Dec. 31, wearing a cleavage-baring purple sequined jumpsuit.
She also shared a snap of her ensemble to Instagram, wishing her fans a happy new year.
Photo Credit: Instagram / @ddlovato