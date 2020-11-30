Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Spotted With New Woman 2 Months After Split

✖

It looks like Max Ehrich has a new lady in his life following the end of his short-lived engagement to Demi Lovato in September. The Young and the Restless star was spotted on a walk in Miami Beach with Mariah Angeliq over the weekend, wrapping his arm around the singer's shoulders in photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Ehrich and Angeliq have made a number appearances on each other's Instagrams over the past few weeks. Friday, Angeliq shared a boomerang with the soap opera actor, writing in the caption, "I guess I was a shoulder to cry on..." tagging Ehrich while promoting her cover of "Last Christmas" by Wham! and adding a broken heart emoji. Ehrich, likewise, shared a sultry video of Angeliq and he in the studio, captioning it, "we been makin music :)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Its Mariah Baby (@mariahangeliq)

Lovato and Ehrich first got together in March, quarantining together at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In July, the couple revealed they had gotten engaged, with Lovato gushing on social media at the time that Ehrich makes her want "to be the best version" of herself. Two months later, Lovato called off the engagement. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich)

Ehrich then accused Lovato of breaking up with him through a tabloid, writing on his Instagram Story, "Imagine finding out to (sic) the status of your relationship through a tabloid. While your (sic) in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless." Just weeks later, he was spotted out with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid.

While hosting the People's Choice Awards earlier this month, Lovato joked of her brief engagement amid quarantine, "I did what everyone else did. I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged. I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert." Ehrich lashed out after the monologue, commenting on Lovato's post, "Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill. Stop talking about me on award show. thanks."