Demi Lovato Reveals Engagement to Musician

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes are engaged! The couple announced their engagement Sunday after Lutes popped the question to the singer Saturday in Los Angeles with a massive pear-shaped diamond solitaire engagement ring. Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) took to Instagram Sunday to share the big news, posting a photo of the sweet proposal moment as well as of her new engagement ring.

"I'm still speechless," Lovato wrote in the caption. "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.." The "Confident" artist added in a message to her fiancé, "My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

Lutes and Lovato first met in January 2022, when the songwriter helped write the former Disney Channel star's song "Substance." Lutes also shares writing credits on her tracks "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels," off of Lovato's album Holy Fvck. Lovato opened up about their love story in July on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, saying they were "friends first and foremost" before they turned their relationship romantic.

"We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt," explained Lovato at the time. "We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...' You know that kind of thing? And so, I took it that way and he was like, 'OK, got it.' Yeah, I'm super happy, and he's my best friend."

In March, Lovato called her beau a "sweet angel" in a lengthy Instagram post. "My sweet angel – it's officially your birthday!!!" she wrote of Lutes. "I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self." Lovato continued, "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine."