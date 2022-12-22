Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on PDA at Disneyland

Demi Lovato and Jute$ were feeling the love as they packed on the PDA during a Disneyland date night. The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress shared a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle in a sweet snap shared to the 30-year-old's Instagram Story and reshared on the 25-year-old's own profile.

Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, previously got a shoutout from the "Confident" singer at Thanksgiving, as Lovato previously shared a number of photos on social media and gushed that she was "grateful" for her boyfriend. In another photo, Jute$ held a dog in the driver's seat of a car, which Lovato captioned simply, "My guys."

The couple also made sure to show their love during Halloween, sporting matching zombie bride and groom costumes, which featured Lovato in a wedding dress and Jute$ in a suit both rocking fake wounds on their faces. The musicians first sparked romance rumors over the summer after being spotted holding hands in New York City, and have only gotten more serious since.

Prior to Jute$, Lovato was romantically involved with Young and the Restless actor Max Erich, whom she grew close to during quarantine before he popped the question in 2020. The engagement was short-lived, however, and just two months later, the two broke up. Lovato's other most serious relationship was with Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated from 2010 to 2016, and seemingly shaded in her recent song "29."

In the song, Lovato seems to address the 12-year age gap between her and the That '70s Show alum in the track. "Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time," the Camp Rock alum sings. "Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?" She continues, "Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent / What the f-'s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn't stop you."