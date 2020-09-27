Demi Lovato Reportedly Did Tell Max Ehrich About Breakup Personally, Casting Doubt on 'Tabloids' Claim

✖

Max Ehrich broke his silence on his break-up with Demi Lovato with a series of posts on his Instagram Story, claiming he found out about his relationship status from tabloids. An insider disputed that and claims Lovato's family is "relieved" she broke up with the former The Young and the Restless actor. Ehlrich and Lovato dated for just six months and were engaged for two.

"Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid," Ehrich wrote on Instagram Saturday. "While in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people... God bless." However, a source told E! News Ehrich is "lying." The insider said Lovato told him before the news surfaced online. Ehrich is "just trying to stay relevant," the source said. "Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step."

Lovato and Ehrich began dating in March, and he popped the question on July 22. Earlier this month, Lovato traveled to Atlanta, where Ehrich is filming the movie he mentioned on Saturday. That was when the relationship "started going downhill," another source told E! News. "They were arguing a lot and Demi didn't want him to go without her," the source said, adding there was "a lot of tension," so Lovato left Atlanta.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer "didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions," the source explained. There were "many red flags" she ignored, the source said. Another told E! News Lovato no longer trusted him and thought he was "sketchy." The second source said Ehrich proposed only to get attention. Her doubts "intensified" after Lovato's mother, Diana De La Garza, and her friends started "warning" her about Ehrich, the first source said. Lovato "really loved him and wanted it to work," the source said. "Demi is really upset and distraught about it." The second source said Lovato is back in Los Angeles and her family has "rallied around her."

Sources said Lovato was the one who ended the engagement. She still has not commented publicly on the break-up, but she appeared to reference it on Thursday. She shared a video on her Instagram Story, zooming in on the phrase "Dogs over people" printed on her shirt. Another picture showed she was no longer wearing her engagement ring. She did share a post on Thursday to announce a partnership with Talkspace, an app that connects people to mental health professionals.