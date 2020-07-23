Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Max Ehrich and Fans Are Shocked

Love is in the air for Demi Lovato and former Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, and fans couldn't be any more excited at the news of their engagement. On Wednesday night, Lovato revealed that Ehrich had dropped to one knee and popped the question in Malibu, California, slipping a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco onto her finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

Sharing a gallery of images from the special seaside proposal, Lovato announced, "today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner." In an emotional message addressed to her now-fiancé, she went on to write that she "knew I loved you the moment I met you," adding that "it was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too." Lovato said that she is "honored to accept your hand in marriage," writing that Ehrich makes her "want to be the best version of myself." She signed off the note by stating, "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you."

News of the engagement took fans of the singer by surprise, with Lovato's post racking up hundreds of comments. That excitement didn’t remain solely on Instagram, soon flooding over to Twitter as fans reacted to the news. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to, and celebrating, news of Lovato and Ehrich's engagement.