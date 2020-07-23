Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Max Ehrich and Fans Are Shocked
Love is in the air for Demi Lovato and former Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, and fans couldn't be any more excited at the news of their engagement. On Wednesday night, Lovato revealed that Ehrich had dropped to one knee and popped the question in Malibu, California, slipping a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco onto her finger.
Sharing a gallery of images from the special seaside proposal, Lovato announced, "today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner." In an emotional message addressed to her now-fiancé, she went on to write that she "knew I loved you the moment I met you," adding that "it was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too." Lovato said that she is "honored to accept your hand in marriage," writing that Ehrich makes her "want to be the best version of myself." She signed off the note by stating, "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you."
News of the engagement took fans of the singer by surprise, with Lovato's post racking up hundreds of comments. That excitement didn’t remain solely on Instagram, soon flooding over to Twitter as fans reacted to the news. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to, and celebrating, news of Lovato and Ehrich's engagement.
Relieved after seeing #DemiLovato trending just to find out she is engaged #DemiIsLoved -congrats 💕 pic.twitter.com/nPkbwD14cD— Mrs. Mia2U❤️🇺🇸🇵🇷❤️♊️ (@MiaMia2U) July 23, 2020
i've been a lovatic since i don't know how long! i witnessed all her heartbreaks and breakdowns, she suffered a lot dealing with her insecurities and mental health
aND SEEING HER THIS HAPPY MAKES ME HAPPY AS WELL, SHE IS FUCKING GETTING MARRIED 😭😭😭
CONGRATS, DEMI LOVATO 🥺 pic.twitter.com/K4iiQEFGMn— c l a r 🌻 (@floresclariza) July 23, 2020
demi lovato receiving all the love she always deserved ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/v1acrZJofT— marcelo (@marcexplicit) July 23, 2020
Demi Lovato 2010... and 2020— 𝔖𝔢𝔟𝔞𝔰 ミ☆ (@SoySebasLovato) July 23, 2020
SHE FINALLY MADE HER DREAM COME TRUE!!! 😭#DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/K071qLYFzP
Demi Lovato got engaged!!!! I cannot breathe 🥳🙉🙈😭 I’m so happy for you 🌸🌟 @ddlovato @maxehrich— just a human being (@notugIyjustpoor) July 23, 2020
Congratulations 🎉🎊🍾🎈
Beautiful couple, beautiful people 😍— Lucie (@LohrLucie) July 23, 2020
Me after Demi Lovato announces she’s engaged😢💍❤️@ddlovato #Congratulations #engaged pic.twitter.com/VNneTSyxfy— Gem🍒✨ (@ashbee_gemma) July 23, 2020
so healthy, so content, so strong.— h (@confidinahs) July 23, 2020
to support demi lovato for all these years, ups & downs, it feels so good to get to see her have this. she deserves this happiness & love. im so excited for her future🤍 congrats bby girl 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2jdmAmbw1H
Demi Lovato is engaged!!! I am so happy for the person I have always looked up to. She deserves this happiness and there will be a lot more to come in the future! Congratulations @ddlovato and @maxehrich 💕 The lovatics trust you to treat her well 😇— Sharon (@SharonMahi) July 23, 2020
Demi lovato is engaged and my heart could not be happier for her ❤️ @ddlovato— Michelle szabados (@szabados_mich) July 23, 2020
Demi lovato is getting married!! My childhood idol is getting married ? Im so happy for you you’ve gone through every possible thing but here you are happy, loved and beautiful. Your so wonderful the way you are, such a gorgeous soul. Love you always! @ddlovato #DemiLovato— lostsoul (@fadwabkr) July 23, 2020
CONGRATS TO DEMI LOVATO ON HER ENGAGEMENT IM SO HAPPY FOR HER pic.twitter.com/GzMRWi0H5k— a🕷 (@brincessbreee) July 23, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BEAUTIFUL DEMI LOVATO ON HER ENGAGEMENT TO MAX EHRICH!!! 💍 I’M SO HAPPY FOR HER! SHE DESERVES THE WORLD! 💙 pic.twitter.com/lOH8pJJoCW— ASHLEY⁷ ⟭⟬ (@AshToTheBashh) July 23, 2020
demi lovato just announced that she’s engaged. after what she’s been through i’m happy she’s found true love. congratulations babe! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TmzR4Kbkhq— jody (@sighofreIief) July 23, 2020