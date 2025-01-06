Zendaya and Tom Holland Engagement Rumors Ramp up After Actress’ Golden Globes Appearance

Speculation that Zendaya and Tom Holland will be walking down the aisle was magnified during this year’s Golden Globes events when the Euphoria star stepped out donning a rock on her ring finger. Engagement rumors have surfaced for months, but neither the Spider-Man star nor Zendaya have addressed it. They continue to gush about one another in interviews and support each other publicly. Noticing the ring, social media users took to X to share their congrats and discuss the potential engagement.

A source previously told Life & Style: “Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years. They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while.”

Their busy schedules keep them apart but they always find their way to one another, with the source at the time telling the publication Holland had “some time off before the next Spider-Man gears up,” and “he’s never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya’s wedding.”

They do plan to have a ceremony where their closest friends and family can celebrate with them. “[Fans shouldn’t] expect them to elope,” the source said, with the source adding, “both of their families have been big cheerleaders for this relationship and neither of them want this to change.”

As for where the wedding would take place, probably not in America. “The real issue they have to figure out is what country to have the wedding – the US, England or some kind of neutral territory,” the source explained. “And as with everything they do as a couple, they are very focused on keeping things classy, inclusive and fashion-forward.”

The insider noted, “Tom’s immature partying days are long behind him and he has spent years proving to Zendaya that he can be a really great partner and potentially an excellent father too, and their wedding will launch them into the next phase of their lives in high style.”