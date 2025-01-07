Zendaya and Tom Holland Reportedly Engaged

A day after Zendaya sported what looked to be an engagement ring on the red carpet for the 2025 Golden Globes, the Euphoria star’s engagement is now confirmed, at least per TMZ. The media outlet notes a source claims Zandaya and her longtime boyfriend Tom Holland are officially engaged and the engagement took place between the Christmas and New Years holiday. Holland is said to have proposed in an intimate setting. Neither party has confirmed the news, but engagement rumors have circulated for months.

Reports of them planning an engagement and marriage have been speculated for some time. A source previously told Life & Style: “Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years. They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while.”

Planning a wedding may be an issue due to their hectic schedules. But, a source said that Holland had “some time off before the next Spider-Man gears up,” and “he’s never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya’s wedding. [Fans shouldn’t] expect them to elope,” the source added, noting, “both of their families have been big cheerleaders for this relationship and neither of them want this to change.”

Don’t expect anything local for the international stars. “The real issue they have to figure out is what country to have the wedding – the US, England or some kind of neutral territory,” the source explained. “And as with everything they do as a couple, they are very focused on keeping things classy, inclusive and fashion-forward.”

The two have kept details of their romance under wraps. Despite such, they remain supportive of one another’s careers as each’s star has risen throughout the years.