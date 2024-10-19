Matt Lauer Reportedly Wants ‘Today’ Return Amid Hoda Kotb’s Exit

With Hoda Kotb exiting the host chair at the Today Show, an unlikely name is reportedly ready to attempt a return to his former workplace. According to InTouch Weekly, Matt Lauer is reportedly eyeing Kotb’s spot on the show.

“Matt’s hoping for a miracle,” a source tells the outlet. “He knows the chances are slim, but he’s convinced now is his moment to reclaim the throne at Today.”

Another source adds that Lauer isn’t concerned about the allegations that led to his dismissal from the longtime NBC daytime staple.

“There’s not a day that goes by when Matt doesn’t dream of returning to the show and taking over for Hoda,” the other source notes. “He still thinks he’s innocent and was unfairly convicted in the court of public opinion. He hopes that one day others will agree with him too!”

Lauer was fired from Today after several allegations went public about the former host, related to the larger #MeToo movement. Lauer was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, sexual harassment, and rape.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” NBC said in a statement at the time. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

TODAY — Pictured: Matt Lauer appears on NBC News’ “Today” show — Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

A reported source with NBC told InTouch about the chances of Lauer successfully returning. “There’s NO WAY that is happening,” they added. “Matt Lauer back on Today? Not a chance. Megyn Kelly would come back before he does. His time is up – he’ll never set for in NBC ever again.”