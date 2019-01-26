Demi Lovato Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety Following Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato is celebrating her progress toward recovery.

The singer celebrated a big milestone in her sobriety Friday, posting on her Instagram Stories a photo of her sobriety coin for being six months sober.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lovato also received a Funfetti dessert from Susiecakes, which came with a note reading, “Happy 6 Mo. We are so f—ing proud of you.”

Lovato added to the photo of the sweet gift, the caption: “Best day ever.”

Her posts continued later in the day when she shared a video of herself and showed off her makeup skills.

“That highlight thooo..” she wrote. “Face beat by me.”

It’s been a long road to recovery for Lovato since she was hospitalized on July 25 following an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. She remained in the hospital for almost two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment, PEOPLE writes.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer broke her silence on social media back in August, when she shared an update on her health following her hospitalization.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote in the now-deleted post. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through the difficult time.

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato said.

Lovato left rehab in November and has kept a low profile ever since. However, the singer has been making headlines for different social media comments.

In December, Lovato opened up about her health again, telling her fans on Twitter, “I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but… I still need space and time to heal,” she said at the time. “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support… I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready.”