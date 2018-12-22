Demi Lovato Calls out Tabloids for False Reports About Her Overdose and Recovery

Demi Lovato went on a heated tweet-spree on Friday night to lash out at various tabloid reports about her life.

Lovato, who has been mostly quiet on social media since her July 24 opioid overdose, took aim at publications who spoke to alleged sources close to her. She told her fans to not believe the various reports out about her overdose, rehab and current whereabouts.

She also said clarified that she was sober and “grateful to be alive” after her health scare.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” Lovato wrote. “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer then revealed that she intends to reveal the exact details of her overdose and the events that followed, but she still needs some time to recover.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about,” she wrote. “I still need space and time to heal.”

The Sonny With a Chance alum also claimed that any unnamed source speaking to publication is fraudulent or not as close to her as they are claiming.

“Any source’ out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the s— I see is soooooo inaccurate,” Lovato wrote. “So newsflash: Your ‘sources’ are wrong.”

She added, “I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”

She ended her spree of messages with a thankful message to supporters and vowed that she will resurface when she is truly ready.

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready,” Lovato wrote. “I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f—ing much. Thank you.”

