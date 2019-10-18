Demi Lovato Alleged Nude Photos Leaked After Snapchat Is Hacked

Demi Lovato is the latest victim of hacking, with some fans on social media claiming nude photos of the singer have been leaked after her Snapchat account was hacked. The Inquisitr first reported some fans noticed a strange message on the singer’s SnapStory, teasing nude photos could be accessed if users signed up for a Discord server. Minutes later, nude photos of a woman — presumed to be Lovato — were posted to the account.

“Join this discord server for my nudes,” the message on Lovato’s Snapchat reportedly read.

The outlet writes the message offered a swipe-up link, encouraging followers to sign up for access to the photos. Other posts included a completely nude brunette standing in a closet and posing for a mirror selfie.

“Join the chuckling squad discord for more,” the caption read, with another swipe-up link.

Another post included a message in a black background telling followers, “Add my boyfriend [ssimon666].” The follow request was featured in other posts, which have since been deleted.

Fans of the singer took to social media to call out the hackers, including other messages begging the social media platform to help get Lovato’s account back.

“Someone hacked Demi Lovato‘s Snapchat and is posting her nudes,” one social media user wrote.

The outlet writes the photos were live for less than an hour. The account continues to be live but the photos and posts have all been removed. It’s not clear if Snapchat intervened or if the hackers took them down on their own.

Lovato has not spoken out about the presumed hacking publicly so far. She has been dealing with controversy in recent weeks after she was criticized for being paid $150,000 by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs to visit Israel and get baptized in the Jordan river, The Blast writes.

“No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone,” Lovato said in a statement after she saw her fans viewed her move as a political statement.

The singer is the latest in a series of hackings that have plagued social media lately. Last May, Iggy Azalea was the victim of hacking after her private nude photos were posted to social media without her consent.

While the rapper was left devastated by the hack and took a break from social media, Azalea has since returned to Twitter.