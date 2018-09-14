‘Will & Grace’ Star Debra Messing Reignites Feud With Susan Sarandon Over Latest Comments

Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon resumed their ongoing political feud Wednesday after Sarandon’s latest comments about President Donald Trump in a recent interview with Variety.

Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office, says actress Susan Sarandon #VarietyStudio presented by @att at #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/eVIsI9kAWe — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2018

On Tuesday, Variety published an interview with Sarandon from the Toronto International Film Festival, in which Sarandon said Trump “unintentionally energized” women and minorities to get into politics because he is “so bumbling” and “like a character out of a cartoon or something, that you can’t not be aware of what’s going on now.”

Sarandon added that “Bernie Sanders proved you can run without taking dark money, without taking PAC money.”

“You’re seeing an enormous amount of people that are using that and running — and winning,” she said. “And so many women in primaries… and now we’ve got more elections coming up. Those people, you never saw that population running … So many women, I think, like 40 percent more women are running for office and becoming elected.”

Just minutes after that video was published, Messing slammed Sarandon with a Twitter thread.

“STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children,” the Will & Grace actress said.

STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children //t.co/UuXLLdahaB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Messing went on to list Trump’s record, then accused Sarandon of being unable to admit she was wrong about Hillary Clinton being more dangerous than Trump.

“Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not – in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan,” Messing concluded.

Trump. Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not – in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Sarandon responded a few hours later, telling Messing to watch the video and ignore the Variety clickbait headline.

“Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not [Variety’s] clickbait headline, which [by the way] has no quotation marks. That’s a clue…,” Sarandon wrote.

Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety‘s clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue… //t.co/pAIxBDNW5G — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

The Oscar winner also suggested Messing “use that energy” to call up Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and Democrats to not support Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I understand why [Variety’s] clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh,” Sarandon wrote.

I understand why @Variety‘s clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh //t.co/0G2MCpVpgi — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

Sarandon then took another swipe at Messing on Thursday, suggesting she go out to protest instead of tweeting.

“I agree. That’s why I got arrested in June along with 600 women who feel the same. Electing progressive, brave women will assure that we permanently stop deportations and separations. I feel your frustration but venting to me about how to properly grade Bozo accomplishes nothing,” Sarandon wrote.

I agree. That’s why I got arrested in June along with 600 women who feel the same. Electing progressive, brave women will assure that we permanently stop deportations and separations. I feel your frustration but venting to me about how to properly grade Bozo accomplishes nothing. //t.co/hvA8D0Dhut — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 13, 2018

This back-and-forth is the second part of the Messing-Sarandon Twitter War. As PEOPLE points out, the first part unfolded in March 2016, when Messing was supporting Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination and Sarandon backed Sanders. That month, Sarandon also said she thought Clinton was “more dangerous” than Trump.

After the November 2016 election, Messing expressed more frustration with Sarandon after Sarandon suggested people should try to have a dialogue with those who voted for Trump.

