Debra Messing Speaks out After Fans Claim She’s Unrecognizable and Had Plastic Surgery in New Photos

Debra Messing responded to fans who wondered if she had plastic surgery after she looked nearly unrecognizable in an Instagram post earlier this week.

On Monday, Messing shared two selfies taken before she was named one of DoSomething.org’s 2019 Empower Players.

“Thank you [Do Something] for the extraordinary honor of being named one of your 2019 Empower Players,” she wrote in the caption. “I am committed to supporting all efforts by the countless activists who fight daily to make our world healthier, safer, and more equitable.”

However, few of the comments were congratulatory messages. Instead, many commented on how different the Will & Grace star looked in the photos. Rather than praise the work of her makeup artists, they assumed she got plastic surgery.

“Did you have a facelift?” one fan asked.

“NOPE!” Messing replied, notes TODAY Show. “Getting tons of facials at [Joanna Vargas NYC] and using every gadget on the market!”

Someone asked if she got a new nose, but Messing replied, “nope. Genius shading by the expert makeup artist.”

“I would not recognize you,” another person added.

“I always have eyeliner on the bottom of my eyes to make them look bigger,” Messing, 50, replied.

Since posting the attention-grabbing selfies, Messing has shared more photos where she looks more recognizable to fans. However, she revealed a surprising new, pulled back hairdo with a pony tail during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Closing Ceremony.

Messing is best known for playing Grace Adler on NBC’s Will & Grace, which has earned her seven Golden Globe nominations and won her an Emmy in 2003. She also recently starred on The Mysteries of Laura and Smash, also both for NBC.

Will & Grace finished up its second season since being revived, and 10th overall, in early April. The show was already renewed for an 11th overall season. While Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes will all be back, frequent guest star David Schwimmer will not be returning as Grace’s boyfriend Noah.

“He is not, sadly,” Messing said at the Tribeca Film Festival this week when asked if Schwimmer would return. “I love David and I had a ball with him so hopefully there will be another opportunity for us to play together.”

In the Will & Grace season finale, Jack got married at an airport after their flight to Italy was cancelled. Grace still got on another plane to Europe on a whim after she met Marcus (Reid Scott).

Will & Grace will be back for another season in Fall 2019 on NBC.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images