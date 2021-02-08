Debra Messing Mixes up Rashida Jones With Rep. Rashida Tlaib in Twitter Faux Pas

✖

Actress Debra Messing has been called out on Twitter for making a major mistake in Feb. 5 tweet. The Will & Grace star accidentally tagged Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones when she meant to praise Rep. Rashida Tlaib. During a House session on Thursday, Tlaib gave a harrowing account of her experience during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, led by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Messing shared a tweet with a video of Tlaib's speech but tagged Jones instead of the Michigan Democrat. "Thank you and I am so so sorry you have been forced to selflessly serve our country with a fear for your physical safety, your family’s, it’s unthinkable and shameful," Messing wrote. "I am grateful you are a strong voice in our Congress."

@iamrashidajones thank you and I am so so sorry you have been forced to selflessly serve our country with a fear for your physical safety, your family’s, it’s unthinkable and shameful. I am grateful you are a strong voice in our Congress. https://t.co/HyeXOgUfw1 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) February 5, 2021

Although it has been several days since Messing published her tweet, it remains up, surprising many. "You got the wrong Rashida," one person wrote. "My favorite episode of Congress was when Leslie was recalled and Ron knocked down Rashida Tlaib's house how about you?" another responded to Messing, referring to Parks and Recreation characters. "Most people are ignoring that Pawnee was also raided on January 6th," another joked, referring to the fictional Indiana town in the sitcom. Messing has not responded to the criticism.

During her speech in Congress, Tlaib teared up as she discussed the death threats she has faced since she was first sworn in. Tlaib is the first woman of Palestinian descent in Congress and the first of two Muslim women elected to Congress, alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar. She is also a member of "The Squad," with Reps. Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Ayanna Pressley, and Cori Bush.

Most people are ignoring that Pawnee was also raided in January 6th https://t.co/zm9s0SenRq — EPM101 (@EPM1011) February 8, 2021

"On my very first day of orientation, I got my first death threat," Tlaib said, reports ClickOnDetroit. “It was a serious one. They took me aside. The FBI had to go to the gentleman’s home. I didn’t even get sworn in yet, and someone wanted me dead for just existing. Each one paralyzed me each time. So what happened on January 6, all I could do is thank Allah that I wasn’t here; I felt overwhelming relief."

Although Tlaib was not in Washington on Jan. 6, she said she watched from horror at home as her colleagues; lives were in danger. "All I wanted to do was come here and serve the people (who) raised me; the people (who) told my mother who only had an eighth-grade education that she deserves human dignity. People (who) believed in me. And so it’s hard," she said, before asking Congress to "take what happened on Januay 6 seriously."