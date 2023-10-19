DC Young Fly's Sister Dies 4 Months After His Partner Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly is dealing with the loss of another loved one. After Jacky Oh passed away nearly five months ago, the Wild 'N Out star recently shared that his sister had also died. "In a matter of a year I lost 3 people," he wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 16, "my Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago...u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength…. Remember he parted the Red Sea, not make it disappear."

After revealing no further details about his sister's passing, the 31-year-old concluded his message by saying, "The problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it, make sure Yu stay righteous don't hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity."

Jacky Oh, who shared three children with the comedian, Nova, 6, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 15 months, died in late May after being found unconscious at a hotel in Miami, Florida, at the age of 33. As he spoke out following her sudden passing, he noted that his faith serves as the cornerstone of his strength, which will keep him going through the difficult times ahead.

"God is the greatest," stated the TV host in a statement to TMZ in June. "He's granting me the strength to keep going. I gotta take care of my babies. That's the key to life. Just gotta keep going, stay prayed up and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you going through bring you down."

The comedian paid tribute to the mom of three in late August, sharing a look at the tattoo he got in memory of her. "We in this together and forever," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post at the time. "My Angel my baby my wife the Queen of my children. I wish there was a reset button. It may be a lot of things we don't want to do but we are force to do.. we must continue on with the mission."

In 2015, DC Young Fly met the late Jacky Oh for the first time in a hotel lobby. Later, he joined her as part of the Wild 'N Out line-up. "I liked him," she stated in a 2017 interview when asked about the "so cute" comedian. "I was vibing with him." "Rest Well Baby," DC Young Fly captioned an Instagram post he shared in June. "#GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItADayAtATime."