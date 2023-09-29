Jacky Oh's Cause of Death Revealed

DC Young Fly's partner, Jacky Oh, died due to complications from cosmetic surgery, complaining her head was "burning" just hours before her death. The autopsy report, obtained by Page Six Friday, details that Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, flew to Miami for a "gluteal augmentation procedure," during which she had a liposuction and fat transfer to her rear end.

The surgery was completed on May 30 with zero complications, and Smith was prescribed Ciprofloxacin (an antibiotic), Oxycodone (a painkiller), and Ondansetron (anti-nausea) post-surgically.

Then, the 32-year-old female developed a headache after surgery and returned to her surgeon for a post-operative appointment. She decided to get a massage to help ease their discomfort and was told by the nurse they needed to stop taking the Ondansetron and take Ibuprofen instead.

On the night of May 31, Smith developed a "burning" sensation in her head and had difficulty speaking. She was with her aunt, who called 911 at the time, but Smith went unresponsive before they arrived and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11 p.m. In the autopsy report, it is stated that Jacky suffered extensive bleeding around the skin of her torso, as well as swelling in her brain.

According to a since-deleted post on Smith's social media account just before her death, the young mother had been in Miami for a "mommy makeover" with Dr. Zachary Okhah. Within a month of Smith's death, Okhah reassured his patients that his "reputation for safety is exemplary."

In his statement, Dr. Okhah declined to address the situation directly, instead stating that his office "remains devoted to the highest quality medical care." He added, "All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards." "I'm not willing to operate, without exception, if my preoperative protocols for medical clearance are not wholly met," he said in a video.

Young Fly, who shares three children with Smith, described her as "the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW" in a heartfelt online tribute, saying, "LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered."

In order to honor the life and memory of his partner, the rapper went above and beyond with a funeral that was held in Atlanta. Many came to pay their respects, and the casket rode into the ceremony on a horse-drawn carriage. Young Fly gave an emotional speech during Smith's funeral, resonating with the love and support the actress has received since she passed away. For those unaware, the two met when he joined her and the rest of the cast of Wild 'N Out back in 2015.