Dogg Pound Rapper Daz Dillinger Threatens Kanye West

Rapper Daz Dillinger recorded a video where he threatened Kanye West over his recent support for President Donald Trump, encouraging other members of the Crip gang to “beat his a—.”

Dillinger’s video was published by TMZ. It showed him speaking to his front-facing camera, apparently on a covered porch or balcony. He wore a white tank top and two gold chains, and he had a cigar dangling from his mouth.

“Yo, national alert,” Dillinger said. “All the crips out there, y’all f— Kanye up. You see that motherf—er, f— is a— up on GP.”

Dillinger left no doubt that the call to action was gang-associated. “This is crip s— n—,” he said. “We’re going to show you how we come together and ride on your motherf—ing a—.”

“We better not ever see you around the LBC,” Dillinger said. “We better not ever see you around California. Stay in Calabasas, you hear me? Because we got a Crip alert for Kanye.”

“Where you at right now?” Dillinger wondered, looking sternly into the camera. “So, all the crips out there, if you see that n—, bang on his a—, f— his a— up.F— Kanye West up.”

Earlier in the video, Dillinger compared West to Stephen, Samuel L. Jackson’s character from Django Unchained. “‘I’m with you, master Trump!’” he said, approximating the tone of the character. “‘Burn all these n—!”

Dillinger is best known for his work as part of the hip hop duo Tha Dogg Pound alongside Kurupt. He also worked for many years with Death Row Records.

West has alienated a huge swath of his audience by defending his support for President Trump. His Twitter feed is filled with messages about universal love and positive mindset, sprinkled with arguments that he supports the president as a matter of “free thought.”

“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote Wednesday. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

West first voiced his support for President Trump in 2015, though many of his fans have tried to ignore it.

As the Trump campaign gained traction, West announced his intention to run for president himself in 2020, though he soon changed the plan to 2024, implying his hope that President Trump will serve two terms.

West even met with Trump in Trump Tower on Dec. 13, 2016, according to a report by USA Today. He and the then-president-elect discussed “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculum, and violence in Chicago,” West’s hometown.

West later deleted all of his pro-Trump tweets in February of 2017, admitting that he hadn’t actually voted, though he would have cast his ballot for Trump if he had. Sources close to West told TMZ at the time that he was not pleased with the president’s travel ban on Muslim people, among other executive actions.