‘Dawson’s Creek’ Fans Devastated Over Death of James Van Der Beek

Fans of James Van Der Beek are mourning the loss of the Dawson’s Creek star following his death at 48 on Wednesday morning amid a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

After Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, announced via Instagram on Wednesday that her husband had “passed peacefully” after meeting “his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” fans rallied in the comment section to share their condolences.

“Oh, I am so heartbroken — for him, for his family and friends, for all of us who loved him as Dawson and in all of his other many roles throughout the years,” one Instagram user wrote. “May his memory be a blessing to us all, but especially to his wife and beloved children.”

Another added, “I’m crying like a little girl. I’m so sorry, a great man, a great actor, and a great dad. A piece of our adolescence has died for all of us,” writing, “Goodbye Dawson, rest in peace.”

A different fan mourned the “truly heartbreaking news,” lamenting, “What a valiant fight he gave. Absolutely valiant. Your family will be in so many people’s prayers.”

“I’m so sorry,” another user said. “He was so brave and a wonderful advocate spreading the word about cancer and symptoms.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of Prime Video Series “Overcompensating” at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” Kimberly wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

While Van Der Beek’s cause of death has yet to be announced formally, the Varsity Blues star was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023.

Van Der Beek was scheduled to join his Dawson’s Creek castmates for a reunion in September, but he was forced to drop out due to health reasons, appearing virtually instead.

In December, the father of six, who shared his diagnosis with the public in November 2024, told the TODAY show’s Craig Melvin that his faith had become even more important to him than usual amid his cancer battle.

“Before cancer, God was something I tried to fit into my life as much as possible,” he said. “After cancer, I feel like a connection to God, whatever that is, is kind of the whole point of this exercise on this planet. …To be good stewards of our relationships with other people, and in doing so, connecting to whatever that force of God’s love is.”



