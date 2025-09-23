James Van Der Beek Makes Surprise Appearance at ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion After Canceling Due to Illness

James Van Der Beek surprised the audience at Monday’s Dawson’s Creek “Class Reunion” with a virtual appearance after dropping out of the charity event due to illness.

The actor, who is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, may not have been able to appear in person at the live script reading in New York City, but he sent a message of gratitude in a pre-recorded video that introduced Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda as his understudy.

“I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together,” Van Der Beek began. “I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast in person.”

James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of Prime Video Series “Overcompensating” at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight,” he continued. “From the cast to the crew to everybody who’s doing anything and has been so generous, and especially every single last one of you — you are the best fans in the world.”

“Thank you for coming. It’s just absolutely humbling just how much you did for this night, and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to every single person here,” he added, joking that Miranda was an “upgrade,” at least according to his kids.

Van Der Beek announced Sunday that he would not be able to appear at the “Class Reunion” event, which was set to benefit F Cancer and the actor’s own cancer treatment

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January…” the Varsity Blues actor wrote on Instagram at the time. “So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.”

The cast of television’s “Dawson’s Creek” poses for a photo in 1997. (Photo by Warner Bros.)

He continued, “Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, attended Monday’s event with the couple’s children, joining the cast on stage for a rendition of the Dawson’s Creek theme song, “I Don’t Want To Wait.”

Also in attendance at Monday’s reunion were Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.