David Spade Breaks Down at Sister-In-Law Kate’s Funeral

David Spade was among the attendees at his late sister-in-law Kate Spade‘s funeral in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday. He reportedly helped usher people into the Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemprotist Church, where many of the funeral goers carried Spade’s iconic handbags.

Kate Spade’s widower, Andy Spade, and David were spotted outside the church dressed in dark suits, while others, like Kate’s niece Rachel Brosnahan, wore bright outfits as a tribute to Kate’s love of color.

Andy Spade gave an emotional eulogy during the Mass where he professed his “deep love” for Kate, who was found hanged in her New York City apartment on June 5.

Kate and Andy were married for 24 years. The officiating priest, Fr. Donald P. Farnan, told the New York Daily News that Andy “just shared a little about how they met, their love story and how she was a great person…He expressed his deep love for her.”

During the funeral, the congregation sang “The First Noel”, in reference to Kate’s middle name given that she was born on Christmas Eve, as well as a rendition of her favorite song, “Imagine.”

“All of her life, Katy was thrilled to be a Christmas Eve baby, thus her middle name. We welcome her home with a song that celebrates those two facets of her legacy,” the order of service read.

The cover of the funeral program included a photo of Kate with her daughter Frances Beatrice when Frances, 13, was a toddler. “Our tribute to Katherine Noel Brosnahan,” the tribute read, adding her married name, “Kate Spade.”

Mourners at the funeral also paused for a moment’s silence and offered prayers in honor of Kate’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., who died on the eve of the funeral. As previously reported, the family said in a statement that Brosnahan had been in failing health and was left “heartbroken” over his daughter’s suicide.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at the age of 89. He had been in failing health as of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing,” the family wrote.

Brosnahan was 89. Kate was the second-youngest of his and his first wife, June Therese Mullen’s, six kids. Brosnahan married his second wife, Sandy Palmer, in 1992.

After Kate’s death on June 5, Andy Spade, with whom she launched her accessories brand that eventually transformed into a lifestyle empire, said that she had suffered from depression and anxiety for more than 15 years. She and Andy had reportedly been living separately in the months leading up to her death.