David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Passes Out Behind Wheel Of Car, Gets DUI

Hayley Hasselhoff, the daughter of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, was arrested for DUI this past weekend after the authorities reportedly found her passed out behind the wheel her Mercedes on the Interstate.

The police report, which was obtained by TMZ, explains that the 24-year-old Sharknado star was drunkenly driving on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles. Around 4 a.m., her car came to a stop on the Fallbrook off-ramp.

Law enforcement officers arrived on the scene after several witnesses called 911 to report the incident. When the cops found Hayley, she was passed out in the driver's seat with her foot on the brake. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

Up Next: The Rock Teases David Hasselhoff & Pam Anderson Cameos In The Baywatch Movie

The cops woke Haley up and got her to roll down the window before they made her get out of the vehicle. The police then took control of the vehicle.

Hayley reportedly smelled like alcohol and was unable to pass a field sobriety test. The cops then arrested her for driving under the influence before she was taken to a nearby hospital for an assessment.

The cops booked Hayley after she was cleared medically by the hospital.

Hayley Hasselhoff has not spoken out for comment as of yet.

More: Musician Sets Himself On Fire On Facebook Live, Runs Into Bar Where Ex Works

This story is developing...

[Photo Credit: TMZ, Twitter / @DavidHasselfhoff]