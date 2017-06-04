Famous Spanish Designer David Delfin Dies At 46

After a battle with cancer, Spanish designer David Delfin has passed away at the age of 46. Delfin’s passing left such an impact on Spain’s culture, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy expressed his sympathy for the family’s lost.

Taking to the Spanish government’s website, Rajoy explained that Delfin “was one of the most charismatic and creative fashion designers in Spain” and he “leaves an incomparable legacy.”

Delfin has won several awards around the world for his controversial and provocative designs, including Spain’s National Award for Fashion Design in 2016 for “developing his own avant-garde universe.

One of the designer’s most controversial shows took place in 2001, using hoods to cover his model’s faces and draping nooses around their necks. The collection was inspired by painter Magritte and director Luis Buñuel but the striking imagery drew comparisons to the war in Afghanistan and the Taliban.

The designer’s skills also extend outside the world of fashion, contributing to the TV program Noche Hache as well as the album by Miguel Bosé Papito.

Delfin made regular appearances on the MTV reality series Alaska and Mario, as he was close friends with singer Alaska and her husband Mario.

Our thoughts go out to Delfin’s family in this difficult time.

