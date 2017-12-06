David Cassidy Cuts Daughter out From His Will, but Not Son

David Cassidy’s will has surfaced, revealing that the late TV star wanted nothing to go to his daughter Katie. The document reads: “All references in this Trust to my ‘child or children’ are to BEAU DEVIN CASSIDY and such references shall not include KATHERINE EVELYN CASSIDY nor any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy. It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy.”

David and Katie Cassidy had a complicated relationship. Growing up, Katie spent most of her time with her mother, former model Sherry Williams. Cassidy has said on multiple occasions that he “didn’t raise” Katie.

“Because I didn’t raise her, I didn’t have to parent her,” Cassidy told People in a 2009 interview. “I’m always here and totally nonjudgmental.”

“It’s nice when your dad can be your friend,” Katie said in the same interview.

Yet earlier this year Cassidy distanced himself even further from his daughter in another remark to the magazine. “I’ve never had a relationship with her,” he said of the Arrow star back in February. “I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life.”

The comment came in the midst of Cassidy’s battle with dementia. The father-daughter duo have been seen together plenty in the past couple of years, and Katie appears to have been a big part of her father’s life through his illness late in life.

Katie Cassidy hasn’t signaled any resentment or strain in her relationship with her father. After his death, she tweeted what she said were his last words.

Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you. — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 24, 2017

Katie Cassidy hasn’t commented on her father’s will.